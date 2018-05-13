Kaduna LG Polls: PDP Accuses KADSIECOM Of Favouring APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) of altering the results of the just concluded local government elections in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement on Sunday by the PDP National Publicity Secretary Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, the party rejected the outcomes of the polls which they described as “provocative and fraudulent”.

They noted that the alleged alteration of final results and declaration of the APC as the winner in areas purportedly won by the opposition party in Saturday’s polls were indefensible.

“From the reports of results at the polling centres, it is clear that the PDP defeated the APC in most of the areas where elections held across the state, including Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s ward where the PDP led with over 90% percent of the votes cast.

“The result of this election is a clear testimony of our popularity in the state. As such, PDP rejects the fraud by Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) in altering the results in favour of APC,” the statement read.

The PDP further accused KADSIECOM of working in with the APC to engage in the alleged manipulation of the collation process.

They also claimed that figures were changed while and the electoral body announced final results that were different from figures tallied at the polling centres.

The opposition party, however, asked the APC and KADSIECOM to note that they have eyes everywhere as they monitored the entire balloting processes at all levels.

They added that they are also aware of the performance of various parties at the polls, insisting that the PDP did well in all the polling centres across the state.

The PDP also cautioned KADSIECOM to save Kaduna from avoidable stress by resisting the ruling party and withdrawing all the alleged altered final results.

They asked the commission to announce results that reflect the actual wishes of the people as expressed in the ballot, in its bid to stand either on the side of truth or corruption.