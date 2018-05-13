Police Recruitment: IGP Warns Personnel Against Misconduct

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has warned all personnel conducting the police recruitment exercise across the country to shun any act of misconduct during the exercise.

Mr Idris gave the warning through the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Administration and Finance, Mr Shuibu Gambo, on Saturday in Niger State.

He noted that the police authorities would not hesitate to sack any personnel caught engaging in conduct capable of jeopardising the exercise.

Speaking shortly after inspecting the exercise in the state, Gambo assured the applicants that the exercise would be credible, stressing that no godfatherism influence would be allowed.

He explained that the purpose of his visit was to ensure compliance with the standards put in place by the Force for the recruitment exercise.

The DIG said, “We are to ensure that the measures that we have put in place this time around are strictly followed so that at the end of the exercise, we get the best that each state has to give us.

“Also, we have noticed that the former recruitment exercise was faulted with complaints. Many states complained that we recruited people that were not from their states; some people said we recruited those who were not qualified.

“This is why this time around, we have put measures in place to make sure that these issues are taken care of, to make sure that the screening exercise is very hectic so that only the best are selected. You can see there are so many stages. About four or five different stages you have to go through. This is to ensure that we select the best from each state.”

Gambo stressed that the applicants would have to first go through the physical screening stage where their fitness is ascertained, after which their credentials would be vetted.

He added that those would scale through the stage would subsequently sit for written exams among other stages, noting that the whole process is aimed at getting the best for the police.

The DIG revealed that while the ongoing recruitment exercise is expected to add about 6,000 men to the current manpower of the police, the number is likely to be increased.

He maintained that only qualified candidates would be recruited into the Force, stressing that “there is no space for anybody to bring somebody from behind.”

Gambo further explained the rationale behind the psychiatric test introduced in the exercise, saying it was targeted at completely eliminating the incidences of accidental discharge.

“We don’t want that to happen anymore. We believe anybody who is armed to protect the citizens but turns the gun against the citizens, must be mentally deranged,” he added while noting that the test would be extended to personnel already in the force in due course.