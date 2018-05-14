Anti-Corruption War Won’t Be Won Until EFCC Arrests Corrupt Leaders, Says Soyinka

Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has warned that Nigeria’s war against corruption will not succeed until the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission corrupt leaders are held to account.

Professor Soyinka gave the warning on Monday at the opening of a four-day conference of heads of anti-corruption agencies from across Africa in Abuja.

To get a first-hand experience of the plans the anti-graft agency had for corrupt leaders, the Nobel laureate told those at the conference that he paid a visit to the EFCC headquarters.

“I took the trouble yesterday to visit the headquarters of EFCC. I wanted to see what would be the mode of hospitality for some of our leaders who will surely, sooner or later, pass through the doors of that beautiful (EFCC) building not far from here,” he said.

“I am not a vengeful person, but I think that until we make sure that some of our leaders pass through those doors, this struggle against corruption in this country will not be won.”

Professor Soyinka has been a strong critic of corruption in the country and has repeatedly called on the Federal Government to take decisive action to end the wave of killings in the country and the activities of killer herdsmen.

On April 30, he issued a statement warning that the country is at risk of the genocide should the killings continue.

In the statement, to commemorate, Workers’ Day, he likened Nigeria to an aircraft whose pilot had gone missing.

On Monday, beyond urging the EFCC to go after corrupt officials in high places, Professor Soyinka called on corrupt leaders to prepare for a change in lifestyle when they leave office and justice catches up with them.

The conference, which was meant for Commonwealth members in Africa comes a month after the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London.

President Muhammadu Buhari who is in Jigawa State on a two-day visit was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

EFCC Acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, was also at the conference.