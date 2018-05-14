APC Insists No Parallel LG Congress Was Held In Oyo

The Oyo State All Progressives Congress has dismissed the parallel local government congress purportedly held by what it called a dissident group within the party, describing it as a joke taken too far by the masterminds.

The party said the purported parallel congress is illegal, null and void.

The State Secretary of the party, Hon. Mojeed Olaoya, who disclosed this in a statement, on Sunday, said that the purported congress, which he read about in an online medium, was a sheer waste of time if it indeed took place.

As a follow-up to the ward congresses held across the state, last Sunday, he said that the APC held a very successful local government congress conducted within the 33 LG headquarters by the Alhaji Musa Halilu-Ahmed-led congress committee, on Sunday.

He said: “These impostors are overreaching themselves if the said parallel congress was held as we read online. I want to believe that these people are only out to hoodwink the public by their propaganda because there was no evidence that any other congress took place apart from the official one.

“The guideline of the APC is very clear about where to hold congresses, who to conduct it and who to authenticate it. For the avoidance of doubt, the ward congress held last Sunday and today’s (Sunday) LG congress conducted by the Oyo State APC under the leadership of Chief Akin Oke met all these criteria.

“In strict compliance with our party’s constitution and guideline, we held the ward congresses in the meeting places of the party at the ward level last Sunday. Today, we held our LG congresses within the headquarters of the 33 LGs in the state.

“Both congresses were conducted by the Alhaji Musa Halilu-Ahmed-led congress committee from the APC headquarters and were witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). All these stakeholders, including security agencies, signed the result sheets as stipulated,” he stressed.

Olaoya further noted that anything besides these are fake and that there was nothing to worry about.

He, therefore, urged loyal party members to get prepared for the state congress, which he said would climax the party congresses, on Saturday, May 19.

“I want to insist that APC is one in Oyo State. Any member claiming to belong to any forum or splinter group is not a genuine member of our great party, because Governor Abiola Ajimobi has united all those that joined hands to form the APC. We are an indivisible entity.”