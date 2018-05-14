Arsenal-Target, Allegri Vows To Remain In Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri on Sunday brushed aside speculation he is set for a move to English Premier league giants Arsenal after leading Juventus to a seventh straight Serie A title.

“If they don’t fire me, then I think I’m staying at Juventus next year too,” Allegri said after a goalless draw against Roma sealed a 34th Scudetto for the Turin giants.

It gave Juventus a four-point lead over second placed Napoli and gave 50-year-old Allegri his fourth Cup and league double in as many seasons with Juventus.

“It’s not an issue of decisions on the future, it’s about planning what the future of Juventus will be, because once we’ve finished celebrating, we have to sit around a table with clear heads.

“When the next season begins, we all start from zero points and must continue proving we are competitive.”

Allegri has two years remaining on a contract extended last June, but has been touted as a replacement for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal and also for Chelsea’s Italian boss Antonio Conte.

AFP