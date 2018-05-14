BREAKING: Police Takeover Kano House Of Assembly

Heavily armed policemen have sealed the complex of Kano state House of Assembly in the early hours of Monday.

Reports say that the armed policemen were deployed to the House at about 2 am to prevent members from gaining access into the Assembly Complex.

The deployment of the armed policemen may be connected to the current move to remove Speaker of the House, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata and principal officers by some lawmakers.

Reports also have it that the Speaker had ordered for suspension of all activities in the House until after Eid-El Kabir festivity.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Magaji Musa Majia confirmed deployment of police to the Assembly.

SP, Majia stated that deployment of the police personnel is to maintain peace in the complex.

He said, “We deployed our men to the Assembly to ensure that nobody disrupts the peace.

“We need peace in the state and therefore we will not allow anybody to tamper with existing peace and harmony being enjoyed by the people in the state.”

Mr. Attah was sworn-in ten months after the previous Speaker resigned following allegations of corruption.

Now, Mr. Attah is accused of incompetence and failure to carry everyone along.

Presently, 21 members have signed while six other signatures are needed to remove the Speaker, but all principal officers have been voted out.

Meanwhile, the embattled Speaker has confirmed the plans by the House to impeach him, noting that he has accepted his faith.

He also denied allegations of incompetence.

However, in any next seating of the House the future of the speaker will be decided but for now, he is still the Speaker.