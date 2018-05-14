Buhari Orders Power Ministry To Resolve Lingering Crisis In North-East

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Minister of Power, Works, and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to resolve the lingering power crisis in the Northeast region before the end of this year.

This was revealed at the commissioning of 1×40 MVA, 132/33KV Mobile power substation at Mayo Belwa transmission substation, Adamawa state.

The Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary Power in the Ministry, Mr. Louis Edozien said that the Buhari administration’s resolve to revamping the economy of the Northeast manifests in a multi-sectoral approach to tackling power crisis in the region.

Also speaking at the ceremony the Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Usman Mohammed discloses that TCN has earmarked some key transmission lines and substation projects for construction in order to strengthen and reinforce the national grid for effect power reeling and to improve service delivery”.

The Managing Director of Yola Electricity Distribution Company, Baba Uma,r in his address said for a long time now the area has been experiencing low voltage but they now have every reason to be happy.

In his vote of the, a community leader and chairman of Mayo Belwa, Local Government applauded the government’s efforts.

With this development, it is expected that the commissioning will go a long way to boosting the economic activities of the area after the destructions caused by the insurgency in the northeast.