‘Don’t Be Discouraged’, Dapchi School Authorities Tell Parents As School Resumes

The school authorities of Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC) Dapchi in Yobe State have appealed to parents not to be discouraged but allow their children resume academic activities.

This is just as the school witness poor attendance on resumption day with some parents refusal to send their children back to the school.

The School Principal, Adama Abdulkareem, urged the parents to bring their wards to school noting that school the government has tried by improving security.

“The government has already tried. School has opened. So I am calling on the parents, they should not be discouraged by anything that has happened. They should bring their children.

“Education is compulsory and important. Children are the leaders of tomorrow and we cannot have leaders that are not educated,” she said.

Over 100 schoolgirls were abducted from the school on February 19, 2018 but they were later released by the insurgents, while Leah Sharibu remains in the hands of the abductors.

Some parents however insist that they will not allow their children return to the school until they see adequate security in place.

“There is no security there. Nobody will sacrifice his or daughter and send to that school. Even those writing their Senior Secondary School (SSS) Three exams at Guru. Some are jumping through the walls and escaping to their houses,” one of the parents told Channels Television.

However, final year students were seen writing the NAPTEP examinations, as well as academic and non-academic staff were seen on the premises.