Gunmen Attack Nigerian Air Force Helipad In Yenagoa

A yet-to-be identified gunman has attacked a guard post at the Nigerian Air Force Helipad killing one air-man in the process.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Olatokunbo Adesanya who confirmed this in a statement on Monday said the attack occurred early on Sunday, May 13.

“In the early hours of Sunday, 13 May 2018, a group of unknown gunmen attacked the guard post at Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Helipad at Igbodene in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

“Although the NAF personnel on duty were able to repel the attack, an airman paid the supreme sacrifice in the process. The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has immediately ordered an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the statement read in part.

The public relations officer of NAF also revealed that an investigation has been launched into the incident.