Iran Decries ‘Day Of Great Shame’ Over Palestinian Deaths

Iran decried “a day of great shame” over the deaths of dozens of Palestinians protesting Monday’s controversial move of the US embassy to Jerusalem.

“Israeli regime massacres countless Palestinians in cold blood as they protest in the world’s largest open-air prison,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter.

“Meanwhile, (US President Donald) Trump celebrates move of US illegal embassy and Arab collaborators move to divert attention. A day of great shame,” he added.

Israeli forces killed 52 Palestinians and injured more than 2,400 during protests against the opening of the US embassy in the divided holy city, in the bloodiest day of the conflict since the 2014 Gaza war.

Earlier, Iran’s parliament speaker Ali Larijani, a key establishment figure, said the US had “entered a crisis of strategic decision-making that looks at the international arena immaturely and adventurously”.

“I believe the current US president is not capable of identifying and judging the long-term consequences of his actions,” Larijani told a televised conference on Palestine in Tehran.

“Spur-of-the-moment and uncalculated actions cannot continue in today’s world. Feeblemindness is costly for statesmen and they will eventually have to pay the price,” he added.

Iran is a key backer of Palestinian militant groups, including Hamas, and opposition to Israel has been a central tenet of its regime since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Larijani called for an “immediate reaction” from Palestinians, Islamic countries and the international community — including boycotts and official complaints to the United Nations.

The US “must not think that such actions… can remain without a response,” he said.

AFP