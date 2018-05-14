President Buhari Commiserates With Pastor Bakare Over Mother’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Pastor Tunde Bakare on the death of his mother, Mrs Abigail Eebudola Bakare.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said Buhari commiserated with Bakare, his one time running mate and General Overseer of Latter Rain Assembly thorugh a phone conversation.

Buhari urged the cleric and the Bakare family to take solace in the fact that the late Mrs Bakare lived long enough to witness the enormous successes achieved by her children.

He also called on the bereaved family to uphold the ideals of community service, kindness and generosity associated with the matriarch of the Bakare family, who died on May 5, 2018 at the age of 108.