Rohr Names 30-Man Provisional World Cup Squad

Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr has named a 30-man provisional squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The list is made up of four goalkeepers, 10 defenders, eight midfielders and eight forwards.

Headlining the invitees are captain Mikel Obi, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Odion Ighalo, William Ekong and Leon Balogun.

Others are John Ogu, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Francis Uzoho.

NPFL leading scorer, Junior Lokosa and Crotone striker Simy Nwankwo have also received first-time call-ups.

See full list below:

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Dele Ajiboye, Daniel Akpeyi, and Francis Uzoho

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Chidozie Awaziem, Stephen Eze, Bryan Idowu, Olaoluwa Aina, Kenneth Omeruo, Elderson Echiiejile, Tyronne Ebuehi, and Abdullahi Shehu

Midfielders: Mikel Obi, Ogenyi Onazi, John Ogu, Wilfred Ndidi, Joel Obi, Mikel Agu, Oghenekaro Etebo, and Uche Agbo

Forwards: Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Simeon Nwankwo, and Junior Lokosa