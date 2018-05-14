South Africa Recalls Ambassador To Israel Over Gaza Deaths

Channels Television  
Updated May 14, 2018
South Africa Recalls Ambassador To Israel Over Gaza Deaths
Tear gas is fired at protestors during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel, east of Gaza City on May 14, 2018, following the controversial move to Jerusalem of the United States embassy.  THOMAS COEX / AFP

 

South Africa recalled its ambassador to Israel on Monday after at least 52 Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces during protests over the US embassy opening in Jerusalem.

“Given the indiscriminate and grave manner of the latest Israeli attack, the South African government has taken a decision to recall Ambassador Sisa Ngombane with immediate effect until further notice,” South Africa’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The victims were taking part in a peaceful protest against the provocative inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem,” it said, condemning “violent aggression carried out by Israeli armed forces”.

“This latest attack has resulted in scores of other Palestinian citizens reported injured, and the wanton destruction of property,” it added.

The violence erupted over the formal opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

More than 2,400 Palestinians were wounded and the dead included eight children under the age of 16, according to the Palestinian envoy to the United Nations.

It was the bloodiest day in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since a 2014 Gaza war.

AFP



More on Africa

Zimbabwe Warns Against Cryptocurrencies

Egypt To Prosecute 278 People Over Alleged ‘Terrorism’ Offences

Kidnapped British Tourists Regain Freedom In DRC

South African Photographer Who Took Iconic Soweto Uprising Photo Dies

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV