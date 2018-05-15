Buhari Inaugurates New EFCC Headquaters In Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has formally inaugurated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Head Office in Abuja.

This was after he left Dutse, the Jigawa State Capital after his two-day working visit to the state.

President Buhari while inaugurating the head office which is located at Jabi area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said his administration never intends and is not engaged in witch-hunting in its fight against corruption.

He also called on the legislature to review what he calls archaic provisions in the country’s laws as well as proactive legislation to help fight corruption.

