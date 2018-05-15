Netanyahu Has Palestinian ‘Blood On His Hands’, Says Erdogan

May 15, 2018
Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan

 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday launched a bitter attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he led an “apartheid state” and had Palestinian blood on his hands.

“Netanyahu is the PM of an apartheid state that has occupied a defenceless people’s lands for 60+ yrs in violation of UN resolutions,” Erdogan wrote on Twitter, after Netanyahu lashed out at his criticism of the killing by Israeli forces of dozens of Palestinians on the Gaza border on Monday.

“He has the blood of Palestinians on his hands and can’t cover up crimes by attacking Turkey,” Erdogan added.

