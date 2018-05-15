Police Officers Hospitalised After Clash With Shiites

Some police officers have been landed in the hospital following a clash between them and some members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, also known as Shiites.

The police spokesperson in the Federal Capital Territory, Anjuguri Manzah, disclosed this when he took journalists to see the injured officers, Superintendent of Police Ogah Linus and Inspector Mary Ameh at the Garki Hospital Abuja.

The Shiite members were said to have stormed the Federal Secretariat complex in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory on Monday, to protest the release of their leader Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The angry protesters allegedly grounded the complex and took over the roads in the area, just a few metres from the Presidential Villa and the National Assembly complex.

They were reportedly armed with stones and other objects which they used to destroy the police vehicles.

The Police authorities, however, said they arrested 60 members of the group.

According to Manzah, as much as the police respect the rights of citizens to protest, such protests must be within the ambits of the law.

He added that investigations are underway to ensure the violent protesters are made to face the full force of the law.

Monday’s incident is the latest in the series of clashes between both parties this year.

In a recent faceoff on April 23, the Shiite members threw stones and other objects at the security operatives, causing damage to cars and buildings in the Maitama area of Abuja.

In return, the police fired tear gas at the protesters to disperse them. It later cordoned off part of the road between Eagle Square and Unity Fountain in the FCT.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government on Tuesday arraigned the IMN leader and his wife before a state high court.

They are being arraigned on eight counts of alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, disturbance of public peace, among other allegations.