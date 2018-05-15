Reps Set Up Committee To Investigate Rivers Court Invasion

Lawmakers at the House of Representatives on Tuesday set up an ad hoc committee to investigate a court invasion in Rivers State.

Various properties were destroyed last week Friday when aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were involved in a clash with security operatives as they invaded Rivers State High Court.

The lawmakers during plenary on Tuesday said this is a threat to democracy.

They stressed that the judiciary is the second arm of government to be invaded following the invasion of the Senate last month.

The lawmakers, therefore, set up a committee to investigate the invasion of the court premises.

Aggrieved supporters of the APC allegedly loyal to Senator Magnus Abe as well as those loyal to former Governor Rotimi Amaechi on Friday last week clashed with security operatives at the Rivers State High Court.

The supporters were reported to have invaded the court premises in the quest to secure an injunction to stop the Local Government Congress billed to hold on Saturday, May 12, 2018. They, however, met the court under lock and key, a situation which resulted in tension as some angry youths forced the gate open.

Security agents later took charge of the rowdy situation with gunshots being fired in the air. The situation resulted in blames trading.