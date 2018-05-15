Senator Ovie Omo-Agege Fails To Resume Plenary

Embattled Federal lawmaker, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege refused to resume legislative activities on Tuesday, May 15 as he promised.

Senator Omo-Agege had earlier on Monday told journalists in Abuja that he will resume plenary on Tuesday.

The Senate had suspended Senator Omo-Agege for six months over remarks he made alleging that the upper chamber had sinister motives in the ongoing amendment of the 2010 electoral act.

However, a Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the suspension of Senator Omo-Agege.

The Senate, therefore, said on Monday that it will allow Senator Omo-Agege resume plenary on Tuesday, May 15th in accordance with the court rulings.

The Senate Spokesman Aliyu Abdullahi said in a press statement that the upper chamber has filed an appeal against the court judgment and a motion for stay of execution of the judgement at the court of appeal.