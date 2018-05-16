Buhari Dines With Tinubu, Oyegun, Other APC Chieftains

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday had a dinner with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and national chairman of the ruling party, John Oyegun.

The dinner which was held at the presidential villa had other leaders of the APC in attendance.

READ ALSO: We’ll Not Abandon Leah Sharibu, Says FG

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, former Governor of Osun State, Bisi Akande, former governors of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi and Segun Oni, among others were at the dinner.

Also at the meeting were some state governors including Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi and Nasarawa State Governor Tanko Al-Makura.

See Photos below…