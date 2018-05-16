PDP Expresses Worry Over Alleged Plots Against Saraki

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Wednesday that it is deeply concerned over reports by Senate President Bukola Saraki of alleged plots to implicate him and the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

Senate President raised an alarm on Wednesday over an alleged plot by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris to implicate him and Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatai Ahmed.

PDP in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan said this is alarming and described the situation as an assault on the National Assembly.

“The PDP, as a party, has taken judicious note of assertions by the Senate President that the said plot is allegedly being hatched by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Idris Ibrahim, “to settle scores” with the Senate over its recent declaration that he is not fit to hold public office.

“The PDP is alarmed by the trend of brazen assaults on the institutions of democracy, particularly the National Assembly and the judiciary,” the statement read in part.

According to PDP, it had earlier alerted of plots to arrest, harass, detain dissenting voices and opposition members on trumped-up charges, as well as intimidate institutions of democracy.

The party also cited the invasion of the Senate chambers by thugs, and hoodlums violent attack of a High Court in Rivers state as bids to stop the judiciary from excising their duties

The PDP, therefore, charges the National Assembly to defend the nation’s democracy by sparing no energy in pursuing its resolution of engaging President Muhammadu Buhari on these assaults and alleged plot in order to curtail all excesses in government before the situation finally gets out of hand.