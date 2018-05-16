Police Reply Saraki, Says Allegation Is Misleading, May Obstruct Justice

Nigeria Police Force has reacted after Senate President Bukola Saraki raised an alarm over an alleged plot by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris to implicate him and the Governor of Kwara State.

The police in a statement signed by the Force Spokesperson Jimoh Moshood said on Wednesday that the Saraki’s allegation is misleading and an attempt to obstruct justice and the police investigation into a murder case.

“The Nigeria Police Force is shocked at the unbelievable claims, unverifiable allegations and unfounded accusations being peddled against the IGP by the Senate President, accusing the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni of plot and strategies against him to settle scores.

“The Force, therefore, wishes to categorically state that, there is no iota of truth in the allegation and false assertion by the Senate President of a plot against him by the IGP to implicate the Kwara State Government and the Senate President in any criminal matter.

“Until an investigation is concluded, any person (s) or group(s) who tries to interfere in the investigation process by action or utterances is committing an offence,” the statement read in part.

The police in the statement added that some murder suspects were arrested on May 11, 2018 and paraded. The six suspects according to the police admitted and confessed to have killed 11 innocent persons in Kwara State and other States of the country.

The suspects were then transferred to the Force Headquarters for further investigation to enable a thorough and discreet investigation into the crime.

“There is no vested interest by the Inspector General of Police in the ongoing investigation into the several murders committed by this killer gang, other than ensuring that justice prevails in the matter. Nobody no matter how highly placed would be allowed to interfere or obstruct Police investigation to pervert the course of justice.

“It is also imperative to let the public know that last year, suspects arrested over the mayhem and killings of innocent people in Ile-Ife, Osun State and those arrested in Southern Kaduna crisis in Kaduna State and suspects arrested in connection with Zaki-biam killings in Benue State were all transferred to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for further investigation before they were arraigned in court of competent jurisdiction.

“Therefore, transferring this hired assassin gang masquerading as cultists in Kwara State to Force Headquarters, Abuja for further investigation is in accordance with Police investigation procedures,” the statement added.

The police, therefore, claimed that the Senate President’s statement may obstruct justice as it “can dissuade and discourage living victims/deceased families of those who must have been killed by this vicious hired assassin gang from coming forward to give evidence against them.”

The police promised that no stone will be left unturned and to ensure justice in the case.