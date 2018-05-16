Saraki Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot To Implicate Him, Kwara Governor

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has raised an alarm over an alleged plot by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris to implicate him and the governor of Kwara state.

The Senate President said the Kwara state Governor, Abdulfatai Ahmed, informed him that a group of suspects who had been in police cells for several weeks for cultism and whose investigation had been concluded with the prosecution about to commence under the state law were ordered to be transferred to Abuja on Wednesday morning.

He further stated that according to the information available to the Kwara State Governor, the Police boss Ibrahim Idris, directed the commissioner of Police Kwara state to immediately transfer the men to the Force Headquarters with a plan that under duress, the suspects will be made to alter the statements already made in Ilorin and then implicate the Kwara state government and the Senate President.

The Senate President says the plot is part of the strategy by the Police IG to settle scores over the declaration by the Senate that he is not qualified and competent to hold any public office and an enemy of democracy.

He said the plot is an act of desperation, blackmail and crude tactics aimed at turning Nigeria into a Police state where top government officials cannot be made to obey the law.