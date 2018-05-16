World Cup: Neymar ‘Comfortable’ Back In Training

Brazil’s star forward Neymar said Wednesday he feels “comfortable” back in training ahead of the World Cup, after more than two months out with a broken foot bone.

Brazilian fans are crossing their fingers that the world’s most expensive player will be 100 percent fit for their team’s bid to win a record-extending sixth world title in Russia.

And the Paris Saint-Germain goal-scoring machine said his first sessions with the ball are going well.

“I started training with the ball, making passes, hitting it,” he said in an interview on Facebook with Desimpedidos, the football chat and comedy channel started by former Brazilian great Kaka.

“I felt good, comfortable,” he said. “Clearly there’s some fear but I’m losing it bit by bit.”

Responding to online questions from fans, Neymar said he’d even trade his frequently changing hairstyles for an all-over shave if Brazil could win in Russia.

“If we win, I’ll do whatever you want,” he said.

Neymar was injured on February 25 playing for PSG against Marseille in Ligue 1. The 26-year-old underwent surgery on a bone in his right foot in Brazil at the start of March.

Brazil kick off their World Cup against Switzerland in Rostov on June 17. Their group also includes Costa Rica and Serbia.

