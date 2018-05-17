Birnin Gwari Attacks: Military Vows To Track Down Perpetrators

The Nigerian Army has vowed to track down the perpetrators of Birnin Gwari attacks that left at least seven dead and five others injured.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai said the army would collaborate with other security agencies in dislodging miscreant believed to be hiding.

Buratai stated this in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Thursday after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on the state of security in the country.

“We will continue to operate with other security agencies that have been charged with the responsibility of securing our country,” he said.

The COAS further expressed the optimism of the gradual return of the Internally Displaced Person (IDPs) to their respective communities.

He added, “And the deployment of the unit there is quite strategic. It is in line with the Nigerian Army Order of Battle that was approved in 2016 and we are going to implement all of them to achieve the strategic objectives of the government.

“That is essentially why we have to put the battalion there and they will work along with other security agencies and be rest assured that Operation Last Hold will further consolidate on the achievements so far in the North East.”

Buratai’s comments come less than 24 hours after reported attacks on the affected community in Kaduna State by armed bandits.

The attacks follow the COAS inauguration of a two Battalion Forward Operation Base (FOB) in the state to complement the efforts of the police.

The spokesman for the State Police Command, Muktar Aliyu, had told Channels Television on Wednesday that the armed bandits invaded Mashigi, Dakwaro, Sabon Gida villages and started shooting sporadically, burning down houses and farmlands in an operation which the residents said lasted for over three hours.

Hundreds of people including security operatives have been killed and several others abducted in Birnin-Gwari in the past one year in series of attacks by armed bandits.

These repeated attacks which seem unabated is now giving the residents of the area sleepless nights as they are worried about their safety.