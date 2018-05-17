Ekiti Poll: INEC Releases Full List Of Governorship Aspirants

Updated May 17, 2018

The Independent National Electoral Commission Election (INEC) has released the full list of all the governorship aspirants that will participate in the Ekiti State governorship election.

According to a schedule issued by the Election and Political Party Monitoring Department of the commission on Wednesday, the shortlisted candidates emerged from their party’s primaries held for the July 14 poll.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) while the present deputy governor of the state, Professor Kolapo Olusola, will represent the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the election.

See the full list below:



