LG Polls: KADSIEC Reschedules Election in Five LGAs

The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIEC) has rescheduled council polls in five local government areas of the state.

This comes as the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) swept 14 out of the 18 chairmanship seats in the already declared results in last Saturday’s local government election.

Elections were conducted by the commission in the 255 wards and 23 local governments using the Electronic Voting Machine, the first of its kind in Nigeria’s democratic process.

Announcing the results on Thursday, KADSIEC Chairman, Saratu Dikko-Audu, said the Peoples Democratic Party won four chairmanship seats and some councillorship positions in the election.

She, however, declared the results in Kaduna South and Chikun Local Government Areas as inconclusive while a fresh election has been rescheduled for Kaura and Jaba local government councils and other wards where the election could not hold on June 2, 2018.