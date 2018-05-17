Nadal Eases Past Shapovalov Into Rome Last Eight

Channels Television  
Updated May 17, 2018
Barcelona Open: Nadal Eases Into Final With 400th Clay Court Win
Spain’s Rafael Nadal.                                                                                                        Josep LAGO / AFP

 

Rafael Nadal brushed aside the challenge of Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov with a 6-4, 6-1 victory to reach the Italian Open quarter-finals on Thursday.

The 31-year-old will face Italian Fabio Fognini in the last eight as he looks to retake the world number one ranking from Roger Federer by winning an eighth Rome title this week.

Nadal has already won his 11th titles in Monte Carlo and Barcelona during the current clay-court season but has lost in the quarter-finals in each of the last three years in Italy.

He was far too strong for Shapovalov, taking the opening set with a break in the seventh game before racing through the second to gain a measure of revenge for his shock defeat by the 19-year-old in Montreal last year.

AFP



More on Sports

Bayern Wait On Mueller For Heynckes’ Cup Final Farewell

Tottenham’s Winks Signs New Long-Term Deal

Juve Captain Buffon ‘Sorry’ For Referee Rant

Atletico Madrid Charged By UEFA Over ‘Racist’ Banner

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV