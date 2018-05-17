PDP Commences Campaign Ahead Of Rivers LG Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced campaigns ahead of the Rivers State local government elections on June 16, 2018.

The event which took place at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt was witnessed by several PDP faithful across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

In his address, Governor Nyesom Wike gave the assurance of a smooth conduct of the council polls.

“This election will not be rigged. Only popular candidates will emerge victorious at the polls,” he said on Thursday.

According to Wike, the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government had failed to keep faith with its promises since taking over leadership in 2015.

He added, “It has never happened that this country is divided on religious lines. APC has divided Nigeria based on religious faiths. Nigerians are tired of the deception of APC. For us in Rivers State, we have nothing to do with APC. APC has no business with Rivers State.”

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus urged Nigerians to vote out the APC’s government in the 2019 general elections, stressing that his party is united to take over governance next year.

He further advised security agencies to cooperate with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in ensuring transparency in the democratic process.

“If you attempt to rig in Ekiti State, there will be a crisis. We don’t know if there will be Nigeria after that. Our security agencies and INEC should not be deceived into rigging elections,” he said.

The highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of party flags to the 23 PDP Local Government Candidates by the State Chairman, Mr Felix Obuah.

Also at the event, 150 Former Councillors of the APC defected to the party who were received by its South-South Zonal Vice Chairman, Mr Emma Ogidi.