Obukohwo Demonstration Win Delta State Headmasters’ Cup

Oramadike Vivian  
Updated May 17, 2018

Obukohwo Demonstration Win Delta State Headmasters' Cup

 

Obukohwo Demonstration Primary School, Ughelli have emerged winners of the maiden edition of the Delta Headmasters’ Cup.

The young lads beat their rivals from Pessu Primary School, Warri 2-1 at the final match played on Wednesday at the township stadium, Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSOObukohwo Demonstration To Represent Delta At Channels Kids Cup

The preambles began with a handshake between the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, and the participating teams after which the governor declared the game open with a significant kick-off.

Ninety minutes later, the game ended while medals and awards were presented to participating teams, players, and coaches.

Earlier before the finals, Ometan Primary School lost 2-0 to Ogoma Primary School in the third-place match.

A total of 497 primary schools participated in the tournament but the state government hopes that every primary school in Delta would be involved in the second edition

See photos from the event below:



More on In Pictures

Buhari Dines With Tinubu, Oyegun, Other APC Chieftains

Ekiti Primary: Buhari Receives Fayemi, Al-Makura In Abuja

Buhari Inaugurates New EFCC Headquaters In Abuja

Shiite Members Clash With Police In Abuja

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV