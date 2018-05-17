Obukohwo Demonstration Win Delta State Headmasters’ Cup

Obukohwo Demonstration Primary School, Ughelli have emerged winners of the maiden edition of the Delta Headmasters’ Cup.

The young lads beat their rivals from Pessu Primary School, Warri 2-1 at the final match played on Wednesday at the township stadium, Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

The preambles began with a handshake between the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, and the participating teams after which the governor declared the game open with a significant kick-off.

Ninety minutes later, the game ended while medals and awards were presented to participating teams, players, and coaches.

Earlier before the finals, Ometan Primary School lost 2-0 to Ogoma Primary School in the third-place match.

A total of 497 primary schools participated in the tournament but the state government hopes that every primary school in Delta would be involved in the second edition

See photos from the event below: