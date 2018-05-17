Seven Killed, Five Injured In Fresh Kaduna Attack

At least seven people have been killed and five others injured following a fresh attack by armed bandits in three communities in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna state, in Nigeria’s North West region.

The latest attack comes just two days after the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai inaugurated a two Battalion Forward Operation Base (FOB) in Birnin-Gwari.

The Kaduna state police command Public Relations Officer, Muktar Aliyu, who confirmed the incident to Channels Television said the armed bandits invaded Mashigi, Dakwaro, Sabon Gida villages at about 5 pm on Wednesday evening, and started shooting sporadically, burning down houses and farmlands in an operation which the residents said lasted for over three hours.

The police spokesman said seven people were killed and five others injured during the attack, while he also disclose that mobile policemen have been deployed to the communities to apprehend the bandits and forestall further attacks.

Hundreds of people including security operatives have been killed and several others abducted in Birnin-Gwari in the past one year in series of attacks by armed bandits.

These repeated attacks which seem unabated is now giving the residents of the area sleepless nights as they are worried about their safety.

The residents are calling on the Federal Government to live up to their responsibilities by protecting lives and properties of its citizens.