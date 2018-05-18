Delta State Govt To Establish Law On Youth Empowerment, Wealth Creation

The Delta State Government has announced plans to establish a job and wealth creation empowerment law in the state.

The Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Okowa, made this known on Thursday during an exhibition and induction of over 700 trainees in Asaba, the state capital, under the Delta State Job Creation Scheme, which according to him will now become an annual event.

He said plans are underway to institutionalise the scheme so as to equip unemployed youths with the right physical and mental skills, as well as resources to become self-employed and employers of labour.

“In December we had a business fair specifically for our trainees and we hope to make it an annual event. The office of the chief job creation must begin to put the process in place for the 2018 edition,” he said.

Speaking further, he encouraged the newly inducted youths to build their network so as to expand their businesses and consequently make a positive impact on the economy of the state.

He also expressed hope that the programme is sustained long after he leaves office.

“Plans are on to present a Bill before the State House Of Assembly for the establishment of a Job and Wealth Creation Empowerment Law. “I hope that the programme continues in government even when I have left office. If we continue with it as a state, after 10 years the multiplier effect will be felt,” Okowa said.