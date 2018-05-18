Our Commitment To Peace, Security Is Total – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the commitment of his administration to establishing peace and security in Nigeria.

The President said this after he received a briefing from the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai on the security of the nation.

Buhari took to his official Twitter handle, @Mbuhari, to disclose this after a closed-door meeting with the COAS at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja, on Thursday.

“I received a briefing from the Chief of Army Staff this afternoon. The Army recently established a new battalion in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State, in addition to other deployments in troubled parts of the country. Our commitment to the peace and security of Nigeria is total,” President Buhari’s tweet read.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai during his meeting with President Buhari vowed to track down the perpetrators of Birnin Gwari attacks that left at least seven dead and five others injured.

He said the army would collaborate with other security agencies in dislodging miscreant believed to be hiding.

“We will continue to operate with other security agencies that have been charged with the responsibility of securing our country,” he said.

The COAS further expressed the optimism of the gradual return of the Internally Displaced Person (IDPs) to their respective communities.