‘Police Are Working’, Nigerians React To SARS Operative’s Arrest Over Extortion

Nigerians have commended the police for arresting one of their personnel who was accused of extorting a lady in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The suspect, Inspector Charles Omotosho, who is an operative of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), was said to have forcefully collected N5,000 from the victim.

READ ALSO: SARS Operative Arrested For Extorting N5,000 From Woman

The lady had taken to Twitter to condemn the development, an act which prompted the Police Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) to investigate the incident.

In a news bulletin on Friday through an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Abayomi Shogunle, the PCRRU disclosed that Omotosho was consequently removed from front-line police duties and taken into custody.

It added that a copy of the officer’s statement of bank account was obtained and the entry of the said transfer was discovered therein in the course of a preliminary investigation.

While some Nigerians have lauded the police for the action taken against the suspect, other narrated their ordeal allegedly in the hands of SARS operatives.

See twitter reactions below;

Good job…it shows that Nigeria police have started working 👏👏👏👏👏 — Mech (@mech200) May 18, 2018

@ife_luv12 boo you have gotten justice.. — POOR but NOt BROKE (@kvngtopy) May 18, 2018

Looks like the way my Day was — Moubaracq (@Mouby1107) May 18, 2018

The officers handling my own extortion case said i must travel from Lagos to Asaba to proof the case. — Emeka Festus (@IamMrFestus) May 18, 2018

Government should just ban SARS. The harrassment, torture & extortion by SARS personnel is happening every where, every minute! The operatives are irredeemable! #ScrapSARSnow — Lizzy Ine-Akhabue (@IneLizzy) May 18, 2018

Good ..this transmission era is working ooo..pls keep on transmission so that Nigerian can enjoy new transmission.. Of police operations of transmission — Isaacwemmy Wemmy (@IsaacwemmyW) May 18, 2018

Lol @ife_luv12 this guy will forever regret extorting 💰 from you.. e go dey shout princess for inside cell 😂 — Ahmed S B (@Ahmedsaleem) May 18, 2018

This seems to be a good news! More is required from the authority to curb SARS evil acts — Engr Toba (@tobaatol) May 18, 2018

Plenty of them maybe this one is not delivering — Bankole Ayinuola (@AyinuolaBankole) May 18, 2018

Extortion in Nigeria of today..

Mehn, MI o nigbaoo — TEMILADE ADEOYE OKUSANYA (@temiladeadeoye) May 18, 2018

Yaay!!!!! Now we are talking. Teal crimes close to home being solved. This time, it’s the police, next it will be elected officials — Bashorun Lado (@ladiadegbite) May 18, 2018