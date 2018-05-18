‘Police Are Working’, Nigerians React To SARS Operative’s Arrest Over Extortion

Updated May 18, 2018
Inspector Charles Omotosho holding a copy of his statement of bank account which confirms the alleged extortion of N5,000.

 

Nigerians have commended the police for arresting one of their personnel who was accused of extorting a lady in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The suspect, Inspector Charles Omotosho, who is an operative of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), was said to have forcefully collected N5,000 from the victim.

The lady had taken to Twitter to condemn the development, an act which prompted the Police Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) to investigate the incident.

In a news bulletin on Friday through an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Abayomi Shogunle, the PCRRU disclosed that Omotosho was consequently removed from front-line police duties and taken into custody.

It added that a copy of the officer’s statement of bank account was obtained and the entry of the said transfer was discovered therein in the course of a preliminary investigation.

While some Nigerians have lauded the police for the action taken against the suspect, other narrated their ordeal allegedly in the hands of SARS operatives.

A screenshot of the complaint as received by the Police PCRRU via Twitter

 

See twitter reactions below;



