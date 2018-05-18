President Buhari Lauds Nigeria-U.S. Relations

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the current level of relationship between Nigeria and the United States.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, revealed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, President Buhari gave the commendation when he received a telephone call from the U.S. Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, on Thursday in.

The President, who used the opportunity to congratulate the new Secretary of State on his appointment, recalled his previous meeting with Mr Pompeo when he was the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

He thanked the Secretary of State for the enormous support the U.S. has extended to Nigeria, especially in the areas of security and intelligence gathering.

President Buhari also requested Pompeo to extend his appreciation to U.S. President Donald Trump for the warm reception received in the course of his recent visit to the White House.

The Secretary of State, on his part, assured the President that with him in the Department of State, the relations between both countries would get even better.

He also reiterated the desire of the U.S. to continue to pursue, side by side with Nigeria, matters of common interest on the African continent, including the fight against terrorism and corruption, as well as trade and development.