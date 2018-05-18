President Buhari Participates In Ramadan Tasfir

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Muslim faithful all over the world for the Ramadan Tafsir – the translation and explanation of the Holy Quran.

At the Mosque in the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, the Chief Imam, Abdulwaheed Abubakar on Thursday opened the exercise with gratitude to Allah for freeing the President of the ailment that kept him away from the country throughout this period last year.

In a statement signed by President Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu added that the Chief Imam wished the President full health and the energy he needs to discharge the requirements of his office.

The Imam appreciated Nigerians for their prayers for the President and the nation, urging them to submit to the will of their creator.

Imam Abdulwaheed also prayed to Allah for peaceful elections in the coming year.

READ ALSO: Preach ‘Righteousness And Discipline’ At Ramadan, Buhari Tells Muslims