Abdullahi Says APC Won’t Recognise Parallel Congresses

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will not accord recognition to any parallel state congress organised by any factional group of the party in the country.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Mr Bolaji Abdullahi, stated this on Saturday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital in north-central Nigeria.

He noted that the National Working Committee of the party would only acknowledge the congresses conducted by the committees set up by the national leadership of the party.

While the election has been peaceful in some states, parallel exercises took place in states like Lagos, Kwara, Oyo, and Niger.

APC Holds State Congress Nationwide

Reacting to the development, Abdullahi said, “I have only one message; you may have heard that some people are gathered somewhere, saying that they are organising another congress.

“I was to reaffirm that the only congress that is recognised by our party, is the congress organised by the committee that the party has sent; any other congress is an exercise in futility,” he added.

The APC spokesman was addressing party faithful at the state congress held at the Banquet Hall opposite the Government House in Ilorin.

He, however, commended members of the party for conducting themselves in an orderly manner to ensure a successful and rancour-free congress.