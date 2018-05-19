At Least 19 JOHESU Members Injured In Road Accident

Some members of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) chapter of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) were involved in an accident along the Benin-Auchi Road on Saturday.

Nineteen out of the 40 health workers were said to have been severely injured and rushed to the Otibho Okhai Hospital in Irrua, Edo State, where they were being treated by doctors and consultants on duty.

The victims were said to be on their way to a function in Auchi when the accident occurred.

The President of the Association of Resident Doctors at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Dr Esteem Tagar, who confirmed the incident to Channels Television, said no death was recorded in the accident.

Meanwhile, the health sector union has refused to call off its industrial action which is now in its fourth week.

The union had, however, suspended the strike in Lagos, Kano and Yobe states, where the governments were said to have complied with the demand for salary adjustment.