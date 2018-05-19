FG Pledges Support For Nigerian Economic Submit Group

The Federal Government has promised to support the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), to achieve its goals of food and social security.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, revealed this on Saturday in a statement after receiving members of the group at his office in Abuja.

The NESG delegation visited the SFG to brief him on their activities and plans for further development of food and social security in the country.

Chairman of the group, Mr Kyari Bukar, stressed the need for the government to provide more jobs for the people, stressing that about 42 per cent of a population of about 200 million are either employed or under-employed.

He noted that five to seven million jobs must be created annually to absorb the growth in population if Nigeria is to benefit from her huge population.

Mr Bukar further urged the SGF to support the approval of the economic and social security bills that are before the National Assembly.