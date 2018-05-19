President Buhari Congratulates Falana On 60th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated a Senior Advocate of Nigerian and human rights activist, Mr Femi Falana, on his 60th birthday.

The President sent his warm greetings to the erudite lawyer in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja.

He joined family members, friends and professional colleagues of the cerebral lawyer in celebrating the milestone, which has been marked with honours and awards for forthrightness and advocacy for the good of every Nigerian.

President Buhari commended Mr Falana’s sense of patriotism over the years, and his advisory roles to leaders, institutions and governments, especially on the value of good governance.

“As the legal luminary turns 60, the President believes his antecedents have been most exemplary and commendable in advocating for a better life for the poor and underprivileged,” the statement read.

The Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would grant the human rights lawyer longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep serving the country.