Prince Harry And Meghan’s Wedding In Photos

Meghan Markle on Saturday walked down the aisle of the 15th Century chapel in Windsor Castle where she exchanged vows with Prince Harry in a dazzling display of British pomp and pageantry.

After entering St George’s Chapel unescorted, Markle was seen wearing a dress designed by Clare Waight Keller while she made her way towards the Quire, halfway down the church to meet Prince Charles, Harry’s father.

Harry and the bride’s mother Doria Ragland looked visibly moved and the couple held hands as they exchanged vows in a ceremony led by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Harry’s 92-year-old grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip were in attendance as Markle arrived in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, wearing a long white veil and a glittering tiara.