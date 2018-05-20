Channels Kids Cup: 16 Schools Drawn Into Four Groups

Season 10 of the Channels International Kids Cup draw was on Sunday concluded with 16 primary schools grouped into four groups of four teams.

Group A has Baptist Primary School from Osun, Arinze Primary School, Central Lgea and Sheikh Gumi from Kaduna.

Group B on the other hand, has Obukohwo Demonstration school, Oke-Ifako Primary School, Urbane Education Center from the Republic Of Benin and Yewa North Local Government Primary School set to battle for two quarter-final slots.

Emmanuel Anglican, Premier Primary School, Magaji Umaru and Abogolegema military are in Group C, while Group D is made up of Community Primary School, Kotobasi 1&2 from Ghana, new Tunga Primary School and X-planter.

Group stage action will begin on Monday, May 21 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.