Channels Kids Cup: 16 Schools Drawn Into Four Groups

Updated May 20, 2018

 

Season 10 of the Channels International Kids Cup draw was on Sunday concluded with 16 primary schools grouped into four groups of four teams.

Group A has Baptist Primary School from Osun, Arinze Primary School, Central Lgea and Sheikh Gumi from Kaduna.

Group B on the other hand, has Obukohwo Demonstration school, Oke-Ifako Primary School, Urbane Education Center from the Republic Of Benin and Yewa North Local Government Primary School set to battle for two quarter-final slots.

Emmanuel Anglican, Premier Primary School, Magaji Umaru and Abogolegema military are in Group C, while Group D is made up of Community Primary School, Kotobasi 1&2 from Ghana, new Tunga Primary School and X-planter.

Group stage action will begin on Monday, May 21 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.



