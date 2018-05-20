Residents Foil Suicide Bomb Attack In Yobe Mosque

Some vigilant residents of Gashua village in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State have averted a tragedy by successfully foiling a suicide bomb attack in the village.

The civilians cited the female Boko Haram members when she was about to denotate the suicide vest inside a mosque which was

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by Spokesperson for Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu.

“A female Boko Haram suicide bomber had infiltrated the mosque, while members were about to commence a prayer session but was detected when struggling to detonate a suicide vest strapped to her body.

“She was quickly restrained by the locals, arrested and handed over to troops at Azare,” the statement read in part.

Nwachukwu added that members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Component of Operation Lafiya Dole at the location safely defused the suicide vest.

The suicide bomber is currently receiving medical attention due to injuries sustained during her arrest.

Yobe State appears to be a target of Boko Haram attacks as over 100 schoolgirls were recently abducted in Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC) Dapchi Yobe State.

Although most of the girls have been returned, the abduction leaves a lingering sad effect as few others including Leah Sharibu are still in Boko Haram custody.