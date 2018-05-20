Confusion In Delta As Faction Holds Parallel APC State Congress

Regardless of an announcement of the postponement of the congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State till Monday a parallel congress was held in the state.

The Congress which was held on Saturday at the St. Mulumba Primary and Secondary school, Okpanam was attended by the lawmaker representing Delta Central at the Red Chambers, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Others present include governorship candidate Great Ogboru, State Chairman of the party, Olugbenga Obadaranas and other delegates.

Jones Erueh emerged at the congress as the party state chairman while Chidi Okonji emerged as the secretary. Other principal officers were elected at the congress

Going by the letter addressed to the chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and signed by APC’s national secretary, Mai Mama Buni, on the postponement of the state congress, there are expectations that another congress will hold in the state by Monday, next week.