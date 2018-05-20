Enugu APC Faction Elects New Chairman In Sunday Congress

The All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Enugu State loyal to the former Senate President Ken Nnamani and Osita Okechukwu has held a congress.

The Congress which was held on Sunday morning saw the return of Ben Nwoye as the State Chairman.

Members of the party converged earlier at the party secretariat while others matched from the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium the venue of the election to take over the secretariat.

The Congress held on Sunday follows a congress held by members of the APC loyal to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema on Saturday.

The Saturday Congress ended abruptly after violence broke out midway accreditation. It was held in the absence of INEC officials and Congress Committee Members. Okey Ogbodo emerged as the State Chairman on Saturday.