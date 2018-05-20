Insecurity: Obasanjo Calls For Participation Of Private Security Providers

The former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called for a greater participation of private security providers to effectively tackle the security threats facing the country.

The elder statesman also called for effective monitoring and control of the activities of the private security providers.

Obasanjo who spoke over the weekend in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital during an interactive session with private security providers said effective leadership, good governance, development and strong value system within the context of the Nigerian culture and tradition are also needed to address the security challenge.

“The security situation in the country is bedevilled by all the threats that we have talked about.

“We should establish four areas which if handled very well, most of the arears of threat or drivers of insecurity will be touched. Number one is leadership. Don’t underestimate leadership. Also governance, development, and values within the context of our culture,” he said.