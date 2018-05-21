Ekweremadu Assures Of NASS Support To Nigeria’s Restructuring

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has given the assurance that the National Assembly would pursue the case for Nigeria’s restructuring.

Ekweremadu stated this on Monday in Awka, the Anambra State capital where he addressed delegates of the South East Summit on the Restructuring on Nigeria.

“The National Assembly (NASS) would continue to network with our brothers and sisters from other parts of Nigeria in order to arrive at sufficient consensus on the issue of restructuring,” he said.

According to him, the Senate has shown its dedication to the project by providing bills that would be made laws as it affects the people of the region.

Stating further, the Senate leader said the leadership of NASS was committed to the South East Development Commission bill put forward before the floor of the red chamber.

He added, “In the last week or two, in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the South East Development Commission bill would definitely be passed by the grace of God.”

While admitting that the task of bringing about a New Nigeria is a collective responsibility, he called for the support of every citizen from the sex geo-political zones.

“No part of Nigeria can do it alone. We need to talk to ourselves, we need to network, we need to explain. We need to carry everybody along in this exercise.

“And let them understand it is the best for everybody, it is a will-win situation. I will like to call on our leaders from different parts of the country to engage those who are not sufficiently convinced on this enterprise that Nigeria will be better for everybody if we restructure our country.

“And I will like to commit myself to the fact that all the bills on restructuring as produced, that I, Senator Ekweremadu would be the lead sponsor of those bills.”

While thanking his colleagues at the Senate, Ekweremadu expressed the confidence that Nigerians would not back out in the cause of making Africa’s most populous nation a better place with the call for true federalism.

Also, the host Governor, Willie Obiano, welcomed everyone to the state known as the Light of the Nation.

He, however, appealed for cooperation in ensuring that the nation’s restructuring is achieved.