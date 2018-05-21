Live: Ndigbo Calls For Equality At Southeast Summit On Restructuring

The President of the Ohaneze, John Nwodo, and other stakeholders have called for equality in the affairs of Nigeria.

He made the call on Monday at the southeast summit on the restructuring of the country.

Others who spoke at the summit include former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Charles Soludo who advocated for a six-year single term for President.

The event was held in Akwa, the Anambra State capital.

Also in attendance at the event are the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, former APGA Chairman Victor Umeh, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Niger Delta Leader Edwin Clark, amongst others.