Metuh Cries In Court As Doctor Explains His Health Condition

The former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olisa Metuh was in tears on Monday while his doctor explained to the judge his health condition.

This was during his resumed trial in an Abuja High Court.

Metuh is facing trial for alleged diversion of N400 million received from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

The doctor during the continuation of Metuh’s trail on Monday told the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, why Metuh needs top be flown abroad for treatment.

Justice Abang in his reaction said the court will seek the opinion of the Chief Registrar of the court on the recommendations of the doctor.

The trial judge also rebuked Metuh’s counsel, Emeka Etiaba, for his ‘rudeness’ to the court.

He said the court had refused Etiaba’s application for withdrawal of the case. He added that Etiaba’s refusal to answer some questions asked by the court is compounding issues before the court and this is considered rude.

Etiaba during the trial had earlier expressed disapproval after the Justice Abang overruled his application for withdrawal of the case. This was after Metuh collapsed in court trying to make his way to the dock.

Etiaba said he cannot go ahead with the trial when his client is lying on the floor. He noted that his client is obviously ill and has been confirmed by the medical personnel of the court.

The trial judge, however, continued with the trial even though Metuh was still on the floor. He insisted that Metuh’s counsel call his eleventh witness in the trial and also overruled the application by Metuh’s Counsel.

According to the trial judge, Etiaba’s application for withdrawal of the case is an attempt to delay the matter.

The case was then adjourned to May 22 for the continuation of trial.