Ambode’s Wife Raises Alarm Over Impersonation By Cyber Fraudster

The Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Bolanle Ambode, has raised alarm certain person posing as her representative to extort money from members of the public.

Mrs Ambode on Tuesday condemned the criminal activity noting that the individual has been utilizing social media platforms to disguise as her representative defrauding people, alerting Nigerians to be wary of such entreaties from any person.

Ia statement signed by the Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Mrs. Folashade Kadiri says, “The attention of Her Excellency, Mrs Bolanle Ambode, wife of the Governor of Lagos State, has been drawn to the criminal activities of a certain individual, masquerading as her representative, for the purpose of extorting money from unsuspecting persons, using the social media platform.

“Her Excellency wishes to state very emphatically, that she has no links whatsoever with such fraudulent element, neither has she authorized anyone to act on her behalf in questionable circumstances.”

Mrs Ambode therefore urged members of the public to be vigilant and avoid dealings with shadowy figures, purporting to be representing her, for motives that are self-serving and clearly dubious, while calling on them to report to the law enforcement agencies to ensure that the unscrupulous individual behind such nefarious act could be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.