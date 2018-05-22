Atletico Madrid Beat Super Eagles 3-2 In Friendly

Spanish LaLiga giants, Atletico Madrid have beaten the Super Eagles of Nigeria 3-2 in a friendly played at the ‘Nest of Champions’ in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Former Golden Eaglets star, Kelechi Nwakali put Nigeria ahead but Andrea Correa levelled the score for Atletico Madrid.

However, the La Liga outfit drew level in southern Nigeria minutes later through Angel Correa after Turkey-based striker Emem Eduok was dispossessed in his own half of the pitch.

Substitute Destiny Ashadi ought to have restored the Eagles’ lead just before the interval, but he badly miscued from inside the box after he was set up by the bright and lively Samad Kadiri.

Substitute Fernando Torres put Atletico ahead for the first time on 64 minutes after the visitors had missed a sitter earlier in the second half.

Norway-based midfielder Usman Mohammed hauled the Nigerians level in the 79th minute with a great solo goal as he dribbled his way inside the box.

However, Borja Garces fired past goalkeeper Femi Thomas for the winner five minutes from time.